Virgin Media’s new 4K channel is coming soon to an Ultra HD TV near you

Virgin Media has announced it is launching a dedicated 4K Ultra HD channel for its top-tier customers later this month.

The channel, which Virgin is calling the “UK’s first” of its kind, will be available to the TV provider’s Full House and VIP subscribers from September 17 at no extra cost – provided they’ve got a Virgin V6 set-top box and 4K TV, of course.

Airing on channel 999 from “prime-time until the early hours”, the Virgin 4K channel will feature a range of TV shows, documentaries, and concerts. Highlights include Silicon Valley-based drama ‘StartUp’, starring Martin Freeman; nature documentary ‘The Big Dry’, from the producers of ‘Planet Earth II’ and ‘Blue Planet’; and gigs from the likes of Sting, The Rolling Stones, and Imagine Dragons.

“We’ve shown some of this year’s biggest sporting events in Ultra HD, such as the Champions League and Wimbledon finals and we’re now giving entertainment the Ultra HD treatment. It’s all part of our ongoing investment to give our customers the best way to watch the best TV,” commented David Bouchier, the company’s Chief Digital Entertainment Officer, in a press statement.

A number of the shows will be being aired on UK TV for the first time, Virgin Media added, while Full House and VIP customers who haven’t got an Ultra HD set will still be able to watch the new channel in HD.

