Where and when to watch the Vincent Kompany Testimonial tonight

It’s former Man City captain (leader, legend) Vincent Kompany’s Testimonial match tonight and, in fitting fashion, the main man himself has been ruled out through injury. Which is a shame, because − whatever you may think of the club − Kompany was a truly brilliant captain. Tonight’s game will pit… other Man City legends, managed by Pep Guardiola, against a team of Premier League All-Stars, managed by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to tonight’s Vincent Kompany Testimonial.

Vincent Kompany Testimonial kick-off time

Today’s game is set to kick off at 7:45pm BST.

Vincent Kompany Testimonial TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and the Vincent Kompany Testimonial is − somewhat surprisingly − being shown on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. You can catch the build-up from 7pm.

Vincent Kompany Testimonial − Match preview

Jokes aside, who are those other Man City legends?

Guardiola will be able to call on the following: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon, Vincent Kompany , Aleksandr Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy, Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner, Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, and Benjani.

The Premier League All-Stars squad is dominated by Man Utd legends. It definitely features more Premier League greats, but it’s also predominantly made up of former footballers: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie.

