Victrola’s Premiere V1 is both a turntable and speaker system

Interested in purchasing a turntable but find the idea of trying to find a speaker system that can go with it a turnoff? Well, Victrola’s Premiere V1 aims to change all of that.

Victrola has been making turntables for more than 100 years and its latest sees it embrace the all-in-one concept. The Premiere V1 merges a “high-performance” turntable with internal stereo speakers so you never need worry about having to find an audio partner to go with your vinyl records.

The user experience is said to be very friendly and the turntable easy to set-up, with an illuminated dial that offers simple selection of inputs. You can also use the dial to boost volume levels for an audio performance that Victrola describes as full of “rich bass and clear highs” delivered by the stereo system and accompanying 6.5-inch S1 wireless subwoofer.

A patent pending anti-vibration technology aims to ensure there are no disturbances or needle skips caused by the internal speakers when playing music. With a removable dust cover and wireless remote, the V1 also features an optical audio input for use with external stereo systems if you have any to hand. Bluetooth support adds the potential of connecting to a wireless speaker, too.

On the launch, says Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola said that the: “Victrola Premiere is a step above what one normally sees in our current product line, and with the V1 system, we feel we’ve truly gone back to our roots of being innovators of the vinyl listening experience. The detail that went into developing our new V1 music system represents a new era of vinyl listening that Victrola is gladly leading the charge on. This is a system we’re proud to hang our hat on and one that will redefine the all-in-one turntable category.”

The Victrola Premiere V1 is available for purchase now for £399.