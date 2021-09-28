 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vestel and DTS team up for next-gen TV sound

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We’ve heard plenty about Dolby Atmos on TVs and we’re sure DTS must be rather sick of it. And so they, along with Turkish electronic giant Vestel, have announced that its immersive DTS:X sound is being integrated into Vestel’s new generation of TVs.

DTS:X for TV operates in the same audio playground as Atmos, with the intention of bringing better sound quality to the viewing experience so customers can experience “fully immersive audio directly from their TV”.

The tech has been designed for single and dual-core TV SoC (System on Chip) architectures and is said to be fully backward compatible with all existing DTS-encoded content (DTS-HD Master Audio Blu-ray Discs, DTS Digital Surround). It also supports the latest high-efficiency DTS:X immersive streaming decoder for content from streaming services.

We’ve reviewed a few TVs that have DTS Virtual:X technology baked in, but DTS:X for TV appears to be more comprehensive in its decoding abilities and isn’t merely post processing the audio after the fact.

Televisions that support DTS:X will be compatible with any DTS content connected to the TV from HDMI, USB or streaming service. Integrated into the set is a DTS:X transcoder capable of outputting DTS Digital Surround over S/PDIF and ARC, as well as being able to output a DTS:X lossless bitstream via eARC to DTS:X-capable A/V receivers and sound bars.

Having DTS:X onboard will also help in terms of support for the IMAX Enhanced program, which has been adopted in the Digital Video Broadcast (DVB) spec, the universal standard for digital television signals across Europe.

A DTS:X for TV is also compatible with the DTS Virtual:X audio solution “to deliver the best possible audio experience from immersive content” played through a TV’s internal speakers.

Barış Altınkaya, deputy general manager of marketing and product management, Vestel said: “We are proud to be one of the first European TV manufacturers certified for DTS:X. At Vestel, we continuously strive to enhance TV sound quality, and with DTS:X, we can now further push the boundaries of what is possible to deliver a transformational, multi-dimensional surround sound experience, straight from the TVs themselves.”

Vestel owns the Finlux and Luxor TV brands in the UK, and partners with Toshiba with their UK TVs. It’ll be interesting to see if this audio tech makes it over to our shores.

You might like…

DTS Play-Fi allows TVs to integrate into wireless surround sound systems

DTS Play-Fi allows TVs to integrate into wireless surround sound systems

Kob Monney 1 month ago
What is DTS:X? All you need to know

What is DTS:X? All you need to know

Kob Monney 11 months ago
What is IMAX Enhanced? What you need to know about the home cinema format

What is IMAX Enhanced? What you need to know about the home cinema format

Kob Monney 11 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.