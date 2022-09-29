 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Verizon pre-announces Razer Edge 5G Android gaming handheld

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

American network operator Verizon has effectively pre-announced the Razer Edge 5G, a new Android-powered gaming handheld with 5G connectivity.

Calling it “The world’s first 5G gaming handheld”, Verizon claims that the Razer Edge 5G will be “built on top of the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and designed for high-performance gaming on the move”.

We also received the above teaser image, which appears to be an extreme close-up of the D-pad for the new handheld. Even more revealingly, Verizon released a teaser video offering a more complete look at the console.

Are those three shoulder buttons we see on the left hand edge, presumably mirrored on the right hand edge for a total of six? Seems so.

We got a glimpse of what would turn out to be the Razer Edge 5G at the end of 2021 when the gaming peripheral maker, in conjunction with Qualcomm, revealed a concept handheld device. This previous reveal also told us that the device would run on a new Snapdragon G3X chip, so there’s nothing new on that front.

Verizon’s announcement fills in some of the details, however, including the name of the device. We also learn that the device will be able to play downloaded games locally, streamed from your console, or accessed directly from the cloud using 5G (or, presumably, Wi-Fi).

That’s it for fresh information, but Verizon does confirm that we’ll be getting a proper Razer Edge 5G announcement at RazerCon on October 15.

You might like…

Steam Deck Review

Steam Deck Review

Ryan Jones 7 months ago
CTRL+ALT+Delete: Qualcomm and Razer’s prototype proves Nintendo needs to do better

CTRL+ALT+Delete: Qualcomm and Razer’s prototype proves Nintendo needs to do better

Alastair Stevenson 10 months ago
Nintendo Switch OLED Review

Nintendo Switch OLED Review

Ryan Jones 12 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.