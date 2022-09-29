Verizon pre-announces Razer Edge 5G Android gaming handheld

American network operator Verizon has effectively pre-announced the Razer Edge 5G, a new Android-powered gaming handheld with 5G connectivity.

Calling it “The world’s first 5G gaming handheld”, Verizon claims that the Razer Edge 5G will be “built on top of the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and designed for high-performance gaming on the move”.

We also received the above teaser image, which appears to be an extreme close-up of the D-pad for the new handheld. Even more revealingly, Verizon released a teaser video offering a more complete look at the console.

Are those three shoulder buttons we see on the left hand edge, presumably mirrored on the right hand edge for a total of six? Seems so.

We got a glimpse of what would turn out to be the Razer Edge 5G at the end of 2021 when the gaming peripheral maker, in conjunction with Qualcomm, revealed a concept handheld device. This previous reveal also told us that the device would run on a new Snapdragon G3X chip, so there’s nothing new on that front.

Verizon’s announcement fills in some of the details, however, including the name of the device. We also learn that the device will be able to play downloaded games locally, streamed from your console, or accessed directly from the cloud using 5G (or, presumably, Wi-Fi).

That’s it for fresh information, but Verizon does confirm that we’ll be getting a proper Razer Edge 5G announcement at RazerCon on October 15.