Valve turned down a Half Life 2 remake from World War Z devs

Saber Interactive have come out smelling of roses after the success of their World War Z game, showing they have the chops to take a big license and not mess it up.

However, World War Z isn’t the first big license the team went for. The studio was previously keen to take a swing at first-person shooter title Half Life 2, bringing it to life with a remake.

Related: Best FPS Games

Chatting to GameWatcher, Saber Interactive’s CEO and co-founder Matthew Kirch said that they reached out with the intention of re-making the legendary title after Saber worked on Halo and Halo 2 for Microsoft’s Master Chief Collection.

“After we did Halo Anniversary and Halo 2 Anniversary, as part of the Master Chief Collection, I reached out to Gabe Newell personally, because I knew him from a past life, and I said I want to remake Half-Life 2. That’s all I want to do. I won’t charge you anything for it. I’ll do it for rev-share and doesn’t even need to be a big rev-share. I just really want to do because I love that game so much.”

Seeing as Halo 2 released just a week or so before Half Life 2 back in November 2004, it seemed the timing was right for a Half Life 2 remake. Valve didn’t disagree, but they responded to say that if Half Life 2 was going to get a remake, they’d want to handle it internally.

Related: Best Multiplayer Games

The development of a new Half Life game is pretty much the holy grail for most PC gamers. However, it’s been many years from the cliffhanger that left Half Life 2: Episode 2 hanging like a loose thread, or annoying hangnail. It seems unlikely that this particular thread is ever going to be pulled, but Half Life remake Black Mesa is plodding along in active development

If you’re hoping for Half Life 3 though, it’s probably time to give up hope. Thing is, E3 is just around the corner. Maybe this year, eh?