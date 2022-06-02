 large image

Valve says the Steam Deck dock has been delayed indefinitely

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Valve has announced the Steam Deck docking accessory, which can effectively turn the Steam Deck handheld PC games machine into a desktop, is being delayed indefinitely.

In the latest production issues for the Steam Store purveyor, it blames parts shortages and issues with COVID-related closures of its manufacturing partners in China. There’s no update on when the docking accessory will become available.

Thankfully, there’s no knock-on effect for the Steam Deck production itself and the gaming company says waitlists for the handhelds themselves have not been affected.

“Hi all. Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed,” the company said in a blog post. “We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories).”

That doesn’t mean your Steam Deck can’t be transformed into a desktop machine with an unofficial USB-C hub and your external monitor and accessories, you just won’t have the smart official solution yet.

“In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays,” the company says in the statement.

The Steam Deck has been an unquantified success since it landed in early 2022. It offers excellent portable performance, is light enough to use on the go, and offers access to the expansive Steam library for PC gaming on the go. The battery life for AAA games isn’t great, and there’s limited storage space, but it’s otherwise a hit.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones writes: “The Steam Deck is a more powerful alternative to the Nintendo Switch, capable of playing virtually any PC game on the go. Performance is excellent for a portable, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience, while still retaining all of the versatility of a PC. Battery life isn’t great when playing demanding games, but the Steam Deck remains the absolute best option for portable PC gaming.”

