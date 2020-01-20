Valve kills rumours that Left 4 Dead 3 is in the works

Recent rumours have suggested that a new entry in Valve’s beloved Left 4 Dead franchise is in development for virtual reality platforms.

Sadly, this is all a bust, with Valve themselves stepping in to squash rumours in a recent statement to IGN, confirming that the studio is “absolutely not working on anything Left 4 Dead related right now.”

Here’s the full statement: “We’ve seen rumors to this effect for the last couple of months,” Valve said. “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years. It’s clear some people are having fun creating misinformation to spin up the community and other outlets. Unfortunately, for now a new L4D game is not something we’re working on.”

This dismissal of the project comes after a surprising report from HTC China, who claimed that a sequel to the zombie shooter was in the works as a sister project of sorts to Half-Life: Alyx. Turns out that was little more than speculation on its part. Seems we’ll have to wait for Left 4 Dead 3.

Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel to Half-Life 2, placing you in the shoes of Alyx Vance as she seeks to save her father from the captivity of the Combine. It is a VR exclusive, which has ruffled some feathers, but honestly stands a chance of pushing the medium forward in some fascinating ways.

It’s set to launch in March 2020 and will be compatible with a variety of virtual reality headsets on PC, although your rig will need the right amount of specs to run it effectively. From what we’ve seen so far it looks excellent, and we’d dig into a new Half-Life if it was running on a toaster if we’re being perfectly honest.

