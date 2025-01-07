Valerion has launched its $10 million crowdfunded projector at CES

After raising $10 million for its Kickstarter campaign, Valerion has just released the VisionMaster Max projector at CES 2025.

In fact, Valerion’s campaign became the most-funded Kickstarter project of 2024, even setting a new record as the “highest-funded projector in crowdfunding history”. No pressure then for the VisionMaster Max.

Coined as a “home theater in a box”, the VisionMaster Max promises to deliver a cinema-grade visual experience that can project up to a whopping 300-inch screen.

Valerion VisionMaster Max on table. Image credit: Valerion

If the thought of a 300-inch screen projection at home seems a bit much then worry not, as the triple laser light source can project from 40-inches upwards to suit different household sizes and use cases.

Speaking of its triple laser, the VisionMaster Max is the first of its kind with a professional-grade lens system. Its +/-105% offset (+/-55% vertical lens shift) allows you to adjust the image without needing to be mounted and, thanks to Dynamic Iris technology, it will automatically adjust the aperture regardless of the lighting conditions too.

Sporting 3000 ISO lumens, you should expect the VisionMaster Max to boast impressive brightness, which is an issue we’ve seen other projectors struggle with.

Valerion VisionMaster Max. Image Credit: Valerion

With a 15000:1 contrast ratio, enhanced black level and dynamic tone mapping (DTM), all content should appear vibrant, vivid and more realistic. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced modes too, with Valerion stating you won’t even need to “mess around” with video conversion as the projector “happily handles” the settings.

On the audio side, there’s Dolby Atmos and DTS support, alongside Dolby DAP and DTS: Virtual X.

Running on Google TV, the VisionMaster Max allows you to stream content from apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more. There’s also support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Miracast, allowing you to mirror and project any compatible screen.

The VisionMaster Max is available to pre-order now and has an RRP of $3999 (roughly £3198).