Where to watch Valencia vs Chelsea on TV and online (it’s an early kick-off!)

Valencia vs Chelsea − Where and when to watch today’s crucial early kick-off

Champions League Group H is poised beautifully as we head into the penultimate round of group games. Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia are all tied on seven points each, but the Dutch side is ahead on goal difference. Ajax play the group’s whipping boys Lille tonight, but even if they win they can’t go through because of their head-to-head-to-head record with Valencia and Chelsea (it’s all explained here). Chelsea and Valencia, meanwhile, will do battle at the Mestalla, with each side knowing they’ll qualify for the knockout stages with a win. Be warned though − this is one of two early kick-offs. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Valencia vs Chelsea this evening.

Valencia vs Chelsea kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 5:55pm GMT − that’s 6:55pm local time in Valencia, where the game is being played.

It’s a really awkward time, and unless you fancy tuning in from the office, be prepared to lose some of the action to your commute.

Valencia vs Chelsea TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK, and Ajax vs Chelsea is being shown on BT Sport 3. You can catch the build-up from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Valencia vs Chelsea − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so you’ll have to act fast to avoid disappointment:

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Valencia vs Chelsea − Match preview

Despite being in a permanent state of crisis, Valencia are in decent form at the moment, with three wins from their past four games. They beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture back in September, thanks to a second half smash from Rodrigo.

The Blues felt hard done by on the night, but they got a huge slice (or two, or three) of luck in their last Champions League outing, against Ajax. Despite being 4-1 down and thoroughly outplayed, Frank Lampard’s side managed to salvage a 4-4 draw thanks to a bizarre run of play that ended with both Ajax centre-backs being sent off and Chelsea being awarded a penalty − their second of the match.

And so we find ourselves here, with both Valencia and Chelsea knowing that a win will see them qualify for the Round of 16. Let’s hope it’s a belting match.

