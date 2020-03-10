The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Valencia and Atalanta will be played tonight behind closed doors, as the Spanish government seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus. You can still stream the game and watch on TV though, and our guide tells you everything you need to know to enjoy Valencia vs Atalanta this evening.

Valencia vs Atalanta kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time, or 12pm Pacific Time.

Valencia vs Atalanta TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this in the UK, and Valencia vs Atalanta is being shown on BT Sport 3. You can catch the build-up from 7:45pm GMT.

How to live stream Valencia vs Atalanta − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Related: BT Sport tips and tricks

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass BT Sports No Contract Monthly Pass Watch sport when you want and opt out when you don't. The BT Sports new, no contract monthly pass allows you the flexibility to subscribe to the sports you want and stop and start during off-peak seasons. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. They can also offer a boost to online security.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Valencia vs Atalanta − Match preview

In the first leg of this tie Atalanta battered the Spanish visitors 4-1, with Hans Hateboer bagging a brace. As a result, Valencia have plenty of work to do to force themselves back into the tie and – following coronavirus precautions – they won’t have the added support that playing at home usually affords.

Atalanta have been in stunning form of late too. Since beating Valencia, the team went on to absolutely demolish Lecce away from home, taking home a 7-2 win. Those 11 goals in the last two games are a surefire warning that the Valencia defence will need to be on the ball this evening.

The Spanish side are without key defender, Ezequiel Garay, who has a knee injury and Maxi Gomez remains sidelined with a broken foot.

In terms of league form, Valencia have racked up one loss, one win and one draw since their first leg defeat to Atalanta. There isn’t too much in the form book to suggest they will overturn the Italians’ huge aggregate advantage.

Valencia will have to play on the front foot throughout and look to attack at absolutely every chance they are given. The resulting game has the potential to be hugely entertaining and it’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…