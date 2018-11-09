Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute wins best Small Home Appliance 2018 gong

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute shows that it’s not just a powerful cordless vacuum, it’s a top vacuum cleaner full stop, and wins the Small Home Appliance of the year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

This year was a rather special occasion for Dyson and the vacuum cleaner industry as a whole. With the launch of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, the company announced that it was no longer developing new corded cleaners and that battery power was the future. Well, battery power is the now, with Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute scoring 10/10.

That’s impressive going, considering the range of quality products in our small appliance category, with other shortlisted products including the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100, Panasonic SD-ZX2522 Breadmaker, Nespresso Vertuo Plus, Karcher SC5 easyFix Premium Steam Cleaner and Omega MMV702 Mega Mouth Juicer.

As we said in our full review:

“The V10 is the first cordless cleaner that can genuinely replace a mains cleaner in most homes. Utterly brilliant.”

