Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: The discounts live now

Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: If you’re looking to clean up with a vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday, we’ve scoured the dusty corners of the internet for you.
When you need a new vacuum cleaner, you need a new vacuum cleaner. Dust, crumbs, and pet hair wait for no-one. But if you can hold out until Black Friday 2018, you’ll be able to grab yourself a dirt-sucking bargain.
This year, Black Friday falls on November 23, but you can expect the deals to start a good week or two ahead of that date. Amazon Black Friday has been announced as starting from November 16, for example.
Fortunately, Black Friday has started early at all the big retailers and we’ve got the best vacuum cleaner deals for you right here.
Black Friday Vacuum cleaner deals live right now
We’ve looked to include a range of machines from across the entire spectrum of budgets and and form factors.
Head on down to see our choice of vacuum cleaners on sale, broken down by retailer and then by price. You’ll find a whole bunch of options from top brands like Dyson, Gtech, Vax, Shark and Bosch, so there’s bound to be something if you’re after a vacuum cleaner for cheap.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a vacuum you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest vacuum cleaner deals.
Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele's Compact C2 has a powerful 900W of suction power and weighs just 4.3kg. Its 11 metres of operating radius should get you a decent distance before you need to unplug and find a new socket, too.
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
A big saving on this cordless upright from Bosch. An LED tells you when the built-in filter needs cleaning, making maintenance a breeze. This model only weighs 3kg, making getting it around simple and sweat-free.
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
A big saving on Gtech's bagged cordless vacuum. Replacement bags cost £9.99 for a pack of 10, with each holding 1.5 litres in capacity. Eco mode sees you get a generous 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge.
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
While we've yet to review this particular model, we've been big fans of Neato robot vacuums in the past and this one has a big saving. This model can automatically keep itself charged up and even works with Amazon Alexa.
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner
This versatile upright cleverly transforms from sturdy floor-cleaner to nimble corner-scourer, via a handy lift-out cylinder.
Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Vax Power Compact Pet CCMBPCV1P1 Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Silver & Blue
Vax Power Compact Pet CCMBPCV1P1 Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Silver & Blue
This compact bagless hoover is nice and lightweight, and doesn’t suffer from any loss of suction thanks to its multi-cyclonic technology.
Miele Complete C3 Pure Power Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner - Black
Miele Complete C3 Pure Power Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner - Black
The Miele Complete C3 is a well-built, high-power yet quiet hoover with a classic shape. It’s virtually gimmick-free, but does the basics admirably well.
John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals
John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Black Friday Special Buy
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Black Friday Special Buy
A knockdown price for the excellent V8 Absolute. John Lewis' 2-year warranty sets it apart from other rivals who've also dropped the price.
Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner – Black Friday Special Buy
Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner – Black Friday Special Buy
Likewise, others have dropped the price to this, but here John Lewis is offering a whopping 5-year warranty for peace of mind.
Vax UCSUSHV1 Air Lift Steerable Advance Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Vax UCSUSHV1 Air Lift Steerable Advance Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Now only do you save a chunk of money on this potent upright with a lift-out cylinder, but you also get John Lewis’s standard two year guarantee.
