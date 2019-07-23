Using an old iPhone or iPad? Then you’ll want to install this update fairly sharpish

Apple has released new versions of iOS 9.3.6 and iOS 10.3.4 to pre-emptively fix a bug affecting old iPhones’ and iPads’ GPS.

The update went out earlier this week and relates to a variety of old iPhone and iPad devices. These include the iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPad Mini (1st gen), iPad 2, iPad (3rd gen) and iPad (4th gen).

The updates aim to fix a known bug with the devices’ that could impact GPS accuracy in the nearish future.

“Starting November 3, 2019, some iPhone and iPad models introduced in 2012 and earlier will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and keep the correct date and time,” read the advisory.

“This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until November 3, 2019.”

Thankfully updating to the new software is fairly straight forward. An over the air update notification should appear on affected devices before the issue’s November arrival.

The news follows the latest beta release of iOS 13. iOS 13 is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. The system is currently available in beta form to developers and is expected to fully launch on the company’s fabled iPhone 11 flagship around September. The OS brings with it a number of cool features including everything from basic performance optimisations to a new dark mode that should radically improve iPhones’ battery lives.

Apple’s also testing a new iPadOS specifically made for tablets. The OS is also in beta form and was unveiled alongside iOS 13 at the Apple WWDC developer conference earlier this year. The OS aims to add a load of MacOS, productivity features to the iPad. Highlights include things like the ability to use your iPad as a secondary screen or Wacom-style graphics tablet when its paired with a MacOS Catalina laptop or desktop.

