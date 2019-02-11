The most useful Gmail features are now just one (right) click away

Google is always tweaking its Gmail desktop and mobile experience, but today’s update may be one of the simplest and most useful updates in a while.

The company has today announced a brand new right-click menu within the web client, which gives Gmailers much more flexibility from the main inbox view, without having to delve into specific emails to access key functionality.

While there had been limited options available to users – such as delete, archive mark as read/unread – when right-clicking a message, today’s update expands the functionality.

From today and continuing to a full roll out through February 22, Gmail users on the web will be able to reply to or forward emails, mute conversations, snooze emails and add labels to emails from the right-click menu.

All that’s pretty basic stuff, which probably should probably have been available long ago. However, Google has also sprinkled a little pixie dust that will enable users to search all emails from the sender/subject in question, or even open the selected email in a new window.

Related: How to stop third-party apps reading your Gmail

That final option in particular might be handy for those who wish to work with an email but still have other tasks to complete from within the inbox layout. In a post on the G Suite Updates blog (via TechCrunch), Google explains:

“With these new options, you can take even more actions, directly from a message, in your inbox such as:

Reply to, or forward, an email in one click from the main page

Search for all emails from a sender

Search for all emails with the same subject (if conversation view is turned off)

Open multiple emails in multiple new windows at the same time

Easily add a label or move an email.”

Will the new feature add a little dynamism to your Gmail use? Should Google have done this ages ago? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.