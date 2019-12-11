How to Use Google Maps Incognito Mode on your iPhone

Google Maps incognito feature has finally arrived on iOS – here’s how to use it on your Apple gadget, if you want to travel under cover.

Most people wouldn’t approve of somebody tracking and analysing their every move throughout the day, so it’s kind of strange that we happily allow Google Maps to do just that. And while Android users have long been able to tell Google to quit following them, Apple devotees have only just been gifted the incognito feature.

It’s very easy to switch on once you know how – simply navigate to the app on your phone, click the profile picture in the search bar, and then scroll down to the ‘incognito mode’ button. You’ll know once it’s active, as your face will be replaced with a sneaky looking glasses and trilby icon.

When incognito mode is switched on Google won’t be able to save your searches and preferences. If you want to clear out your old data you can easily do this too, again by navigating to your profile pic in your app, then scrolling down to ‘Your data in Maps.’ Once here, you can delete location history, web and app activity, and turn off ad personalisation too.

Unsurprisingly, Google is keen to point out the benefits of location history. Turning tracking on will let Google do things like tell you when to leave for work (it’s always five minutes earlier than you think) and recommend local restaurants. It will also tell you how difficult it might be to find parking nearby, and what times are busiest at the local supermarket.

The choice is yours if you want to reap these benefits – but for a lot of people, location tracking can still feel a little bit icky and invasive.

