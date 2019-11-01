US Grand Prix 2019: Time, TV channel and live stream details

The 19th stop on this year’s Formula One world tour is the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, for the US Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the table by winning the Mexico GP last week, but teammate Valtteri Bottas’ podium finish means that the Championship hasn’t quite been wrapped up yet. However, that will likely change in Texas this weekend.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s US GP action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

US Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s US Grand Prix race schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, November 1

3:45pm − US GP Practice One build-up

4pm − US GP Practice One

7:45pm − US GP Practice Two build-up

8pm − US GP Practice Two

Saturday, November 2

5:45pm − US GP Practice Three build-up

6pm − US GP Practice Three

8pm − US GP Qualifying build-up

9pm − US GP Qualifying

10:30am − The F1 Show

Sunday, November 3

5:30pm − US GP Pit Lane

6:30pm − US GP On the Grid

7:10pm − THE US GRAND PRIX

9pm − US GP Paddock

10:30pm − US GP highlights

11:30pm − US GP full race replay

US Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 11pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

