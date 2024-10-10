Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

US government considering Google break up

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The US government is mulling over a full on break up of Google along product lines in a bid to counter the company’s alleged monopolistic practices.

In the wake of a US court ruling back in August that Google was indeed an anti-competitive monopoly, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has put forward some proposals to counter the search giant’s influence.

Contained within a new filing is the mention of potential “behavioral and structural remedies” that the DoJ might apply to prevent the company from using Chrome, Play, and Android to advantage Google Search.

The filing mentions that the dominant Chrome browser comes with Google search set to the default, which “significantly narrows the available channels of distribution and thus disincentivizes the emergence of new competition”.

Amazon’s premium streamer is hiding a great deal in plain sight

Amazon’s premium streamer is hiding a great deal in plain sight

While it’s not part of the Amazon’s deals promotion, the Fire TV Cube is back down to the cheapest price we’ve seen it

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £109
View Deal

It also points out that the Google Play Store is a “must-have on all Android devices”. We’ve all seen the effect that being cut off from the Play Store has and Google’s services has had on Huawei’s smartphone fortunes in recent years.

In effect, the DoJ’s mention of “structural” changes would mean breaking Google up between some the aforementioned core products, likely splitting off the likes of Chrome or Android.

Other proposals would involve blocking Google from paying for search engine priority on Apple’s iPhones, or forcing Google to contribute to educational initiatives to instruct users on the best search engine for them,

Needless to say, Google is not too happy with the severe proposals being made here. It issued a swiftly issued blog post titled ‘DOJ’s radical and sweeping proposals risk hurting consumers, businesses, and developers’.

Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, claims that the DoJ’s proposals “go far beyond the specific legal issues in this case.”

She states that breaking off Chrome or Android from the rest of Google’s services would fundamentally break them. Meanwhile, forcing Google to share a user’s search queries could potentially risk their privacy and security.

The DoJ will propose more detailed proposals by November 20, while Google gets an extra month (til December 20) to put forward its own less stringent suggestions.

You might like…

With Nintendo’s Alarmo alarm clock you’ll wake up with Princess Peach

With Nintendo’s Alarmo alarm clock you’ll wake up with Princess Peach

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Amazon’s epic Echo Show 8 price dive is back

Amazon’s epic Echo Show 8 price dive is back

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Cambridge Audio launches EX series stereo amplifier and music streamer

Cambridge Audio launches EX series stereo amplifier and music streamer

Kob Monney 19 hours ago
Oppo Find X8 to debut brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Oppo Find X8 to debut brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Chris Smith 1 day ago
High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
The Focal Lensys Professional are headphones for music creators

The Focal Lensys Professional are headphones for music creators

Kob Monney 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words