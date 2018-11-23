US Black Friday: Clean easy with a $100 saving on the Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Time to cut your chores in half with this amazing $100 saving on the iRobot Roomba 670 as part of Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

Be honest – how many countless hours have you lost to vacuuming your home? Being able to leave all that hard work to a robotic assistant seems like a thing of the future, and yet it can be yours for the unbelievably low price of just $194.

iRobot Roomba 670 Black Friday Deal iRobot Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - NEWEST 600 series model Walmart is offering a massive $100 saving on the iRobot Roomba 670 – giving you a chance to put your feet up and let the vacuum do all the work for you.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular robot vacuum, the Roomba 670 currently sits with a 4.5/5 rating on Walmart’s website – stemming from 115 reviews.

One verified buyer detailed: “At first I was sceptical of its ability to clean properly given the relatively small brushes. However, I was really impressed with how well it cleaned up the cracker crumbs on the area rug. We have steps going down to our foyer, and it sensed the steps and cleaned right to the edge. It needed just a three hour charge before it was ready to start cleaning.”

The Roomba 670 is capable of adjusting its height on the fly to adapt to new environments in the best way possible. What’s more, you can schedule the routine of your vacuum with the iRobot Home App, giving you full control to tackle your home at a time that suits you.

If you’ve left your smartphone in another room then don’t sweat it, the Roomba 670 can be connected to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. Be honest, is there anything more futuristic than yelling instructions to your vacuum?

Given the growing popularity of robot vacuums, this deal is sure to fly off the shelves before you know it. Don’t let this amazing $100 saving pass you by.

