Urbanista unveils affordable Miami ANC over-ear headphones

Swedish lifestyle audio brand Urbanista has announced a new headphone in the Miami, an active noise cancelling headphone that comes in an array of stylish colours.

After launching the affordable (and quite good) London ANC wireless earbuds, Urbanista has trained its sights on much sunnier climes with the Miami ANC wireless over-ears.

As we’ve come to expect from Urbanista, the Miami aim to offer good quality audio without leaving your wallet in tears. Inspired by the “vibrant pulse” of its Florida destination, the headphones come in four striking colours: Pearl White, Midnight Black; as well as Miami-inspired colours Ruby Red and Teal Green. They look much like the Urbanista New York over-ears we reviewed a few years back.

Battery life extends to 50 hours, while toggling on Active Noise Cancellation brings that down to a very impressive 40 hours. To compare with other headphones, that’s 10 hours more than the Sony WH-1000XM4 and B&W PX7, both of which incur a considerably higher cost.

Along with the ANC there’s also an Ambient Sound Mode to filter in noises from the outside, so users can be aware of what’s around them. On-ear detection also means that the headphones automatically stop audio when the headphones are removed from the head, and restart music once they’re put back on.

Wireless connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0, and accessories include a hard travel case, AUX cable, airline adapter and USB-C charging cable. There’s also hands-free assistance from Google Assistant.

What about how they sound? Urbanista is aiming for a “crisp, immersive audio experience”, with a warm contoured bass performance, clean midrange and highs regardless of whether the headphones are in their ANC, default or Ambient Sound Mode.

CEO Anders Andreen comments: “We are excited to launch an over-ear alternative to our bestselling London earbuds. We have combined features such as Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode with trendy colours and amazing audio quality, all whilst remaining true to our contemporary Scandinavian design. We have always taken inspiration from the world’s most exciting cities and Urbanista Miami makes a great addition to our line-up of wireless products.”

The Urbanista Miami is available to pre-order now at £129 /$149/€149.