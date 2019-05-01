Urbanista launches its Stockholm true wireless earbuds

Urbanista is the latest headphone maker to get in on the true wireless earbud craze with the UK launch of the Stockholm as part of its new range of true wireless headphones.

We’ve reviewed a number of Urbanista products in the past and more often than not been encouraged by what we’ve heard. So it’s with some interest that we look at the Stockholm true wireless bud. With many headphone manufacturers bringing their own versions to the market, the Stockholms aim to offer true wireless fidelity at a much more affordable price.

Playtime is around 3.5 hours with 60 hours standby. The charging case has space for an extra three full charges of 3.5 hours for a total of 14 hours. Charging time for the Stockholms is 1.5 hours.

Bluetooth 5.0 is supported, which is the latest version of the wireless standard that brings faster speeds and transfer more data. Inside is a built-in microphone and there’s also support for voice assistants in Apple Siri and Google Now. Touch capacitive controls are supported so you can switch through your music, adjust the volume or accept a call through a tap of the earbuds.

You have a choice of four matte colours at launch (black, white, rose gold and olive green). The Urbanista Stockholms are available for £89 and are available to buy through selected retailers including Harrods and Vodafone.