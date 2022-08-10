Urbanista launches solar-powered ANC earbuds

Urbanista has launched the Urbanista Phoenix, a set of ANC earbuds with the ability to power up via solar panel technology.

The Swedish brand launched a set of solar-powered headphones last year in the Urbanista Los Angeles, which were pretty darned good according to our Audio Editor Kob Monney. Now the company is bringing that same energy-boosting technology to the true wireless earbuds market.

This time the Powerfoyle solar panel technology has been packed into the compact case for a set of typical earbuds. Obviously most people don’t tend to leave their expensive (and oh so easy to lose) earbuds case out in the elements, but it could be useful for those extended outdoors excursions, and even indirect light will contribute to the topping-up process.

An IPX4 rating should offer some level of assurance against those elements too, at least when it comes to a little rain.

You’ll get an estimated 8 hours of life out of the buds, and a total of 32 when you bring the case battery into play. Thanks to that solar panel, you’ll also be able to top this up a rate of an hour of charge for every hour exposed to direct sunlight.

Besides this headline solar-powered feature, the Urbanista Phoenix boasts active noise cancellation (ANC) and multipoint connectivity for connecting you to two devices simultaneously. The dedicated Urbanista mobile companion app, which is available for both Android and iOS, includes an EQ function.

Available in Midnight Black or Desert Rose, the Urbanista Phoenix comes with custom fit silicone tips, in-ear detection, touch controls, and voice assistant support. It’s priced at £129 / $149 / €149, and you can sign up for news on availability over at the official Urbanista website.