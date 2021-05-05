Urbanista goes bling with Swarovski Crystal Edition of Miami wireless headphones

Urbanista has announced limited edition of its Miami wireless headphones, and they come encrusted with crystals from Swarovski.

Swedish lifestyle and audio brand Urbanista is mainly known for their affordable products, but this limited edition version of its Miami headphone seems the brand put on their best glad rags and partner with jewelry company Swarovski to create the Urbanista Miami Crystal Edition headphones.

The look of the headphones is intended to further associate with the city it’s named after, taking inspiration from Miami’s nightlife scene and glamour. They must really like sparkly clothes and products in Miami.

This limited edition comes in Crystal Black and Crystal White colourways, with the crystals embedded into the top of the headband and ear-cup area, likely lighting up like a disco ball when the sun (or should that be moonlight?) catches them.

The headphones – which we gave four stars to in our review – remain the same in terms of the specification. That means 50 hours of battery, brought down to a still impressive 40 hours with Active Noise Cancellation engaged. That figure remains one of the best figures in the headphone market, 10 hours more than the Sony WH-1000XM4 and B&W PX7, although with the Miami Crystal Edition the gap in price has significantly narrowed.

Other features include an Ambient Sound Mode to filter in noise for more awareness; Ear-detection functionality so the headphones automatically pause / re-start music when the headphones are taken off and put back on the head. There’s voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Siri on compatible devices, while wireless connectivity to a device is Bluetooth 5.0 (with SBC and AAC codecs supported). Accessories include a hard travel case, AUX cable, airline adapter and USB-C charging cable.

We enjoyed the Miami headphones when we put them through their paces, complementing them on their effective suppression of low-frequency sounds with its ANC tech, long battery life, bassy sound – for those who like a bit of oomph to their daily soundtracks – and striking looks, which are now even more so with the Miami Crystal Edition.

The Urbanista Miami Crystal Edition will be available to purchase from the Urbanista website and selected retailers worldwide. They’ll retail for £300 / €300 / $300 – quite the jump from the standard version’s £129 price. They’re available to pre-order now from the brand’s website.