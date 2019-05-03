Urbanears’ Pampas over-ears stand out from the crowd

Swedish lifestyle brand Urbanears has announced the Pampas, its first over-ear headphone. Made with the discerning listener in mind, Urbanears say that the Pampas offer little compromise in either audio or style.

Urbanears says that its success is built on the success of “premium but simplistic design, innovative features and colour”. They launch in three colours (almond beige, charcoal black and field green), with the Pampas boasting an ergonomic design for added comfort during long listening sessions.

Related: Best wireless headphones

They stand out from the crowd too with an oversized look. Wrapped in a premium fabric, the plush headband is designed to work in concert with the angled ear cups to fully cover your ears without producing an uncomfortable sense of pressure.

Urbanears say that the Pampas benefit from optimised acoustics, though there isn’t more detail into how it achieves this other than saying it “recreates the sonic landscape of your favourite music”. Battery life is rated at 30+ hours on a single charge which is fairly impressive. In terms of feature the Pampas come equip with an extra socket that allows for sharing music with another person. All you need to do is plug in another pair of headphones.

The Pampas offer portability too with a collapsible design. The control knob on the headphone allows the user to skip tracks, adjust the volume and pick up calls when you’re out and about.

You can pick up a pair of Pampas from 6th May (that’s Bank Holiday Monday) and they cost £130.