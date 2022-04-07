Urbanears Boo earphones puts sustainability at its forefront

Swedish lifestyle brand Urbanears has taken the covers off of their latest product, the Boo wireless earphones, that are made from recycled plastic materials.

While the name is not meant to scare you, the Boo may make those concerned with the climate health of the planet a little better. Available in two different models, the Boo and Boo Tip are made from 97% and 91% recycled plastics (that’s bottles, air conditioner units and other junk). The headphones are part of Urbanears’ attempt to become fully circular and climate neutral by 2030.

Urbanears Boo

The Boo earphones has a clean and minimalistic, open-fit design that’s rated at IPX4 to guard against sweat and water (the case is IPX3). The Boo Tip features in-ear tips, with a selection of three sizes to find a fit you’re comfortable with. Battery life is 30 hours with each bud storing 4.5 hours of charge. Full battery charge is limited to 80%, which allows the Boo headphones to last for longer.

Touch controls are used to operate the earphones with its playback and track skipping controls, with Dual noise filtering microphones for clear call conversations, they are claimed to work just as well when one earbud is in use.

The Urbanears Boo has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and both audio experiences have been tuned to convey highs and lows with balance so you can expect the same quality whether you’re playing music, listening podcasts and taking calls.

Urbanears Boo Tip

On the announcement, Emelie James, Sustainability Manager at Urbanears said: “operating in an industry that is yet to adapt to the global climate crisis, we feel that we have a responsibility to act. We owe it to consumers to deliver more sustainable products that are easier on the planet, without having them compromise on sound experience, design or product features. Urbanears Boo is definitely the first, humble step of the way.

The Urbanears Boo & Boo Tip launch on April 12 on the Urbanears website with a retail price of €79. We’ll update this piece as soon as we learn prices for other territories.