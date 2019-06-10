UPlay+ is the new subscription service from Ubisoft, and it’s coming to Google Stadia in 2020 with hundreds of streamable games.

After being leaked ahead of today’s E3 2019 press conference, Ubisoft has now confirmed its UPlay+ subscription service is coming our way in September.

Costing you a monthly payment of $14.99, it will provide players with a comprehensive library of Ubisoft’s existing library alongside early access to upcoming games such as Watch Dogs Legion.

At launch it will provide players with hundreds of games, although costs more than the likes of Origin Access, and just as much as Sony’s Playstation Now.

Ubisoft also made the major announcement that UPlay+ will be coming to Google Stadia, acting as yet another pillar of support for the streaming platform. The company does love showing its interest in new gaming technology.

However, support for Stadia won’t be coming until 2020, while the base version of the service on PC will be available this September.

Stadia is due to release later this year in select territories with a ‘Pro subscription’ costing £8.99, and with it members will gain access to a select number of games.

Other highlights of Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference included the long-awaited reveal of Watch Dogs Legion, which brings the popular hacking series to a post-brexit vision of London.

We also caught a closer look at Jon Bernthal in Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the announcement of several games – Rainbow Six: Quarantine, Gods & Monsters and Roller Champions.

