A new version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus could be on the way

A new version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has been spotted online, and it has received a noteworthy change to its specifications.

Twitter account @Stufflistings posted that a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has received official TENAA certification — and this one has 6GB of RAM. Previous variants had only been available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM so this new version is likely to be cheaper than previous ones, perhaps in an attempt to boost sales. There’s no word yet as to release date, or if any other specs will also have been changed.

Related: Best Phones

Based on the similarities, we’d expect the new model to give a similar performance to the Galaxy S10 Plus that was released in February 2019. We had plenty of praise for this high-performing all-round device, particularly its gorgeous screen, snappy fingerprint scanner and its versatile camera arrangement. In fact we even describe it as “the ultimate pick for those who are looking for an Android phone.” But there were a few improvements left to be made; the battery life could do with a boost, and while the cameras were very good they weren’t quite as good as those on the Google Pixel 4 for instance.

Related: Best Android Phones

The S10 series will soon be replaced by the next flagship handset from the brand – the Samsung Galaxy S11. We’ve Already heard several rumours about the new device, and fortunately they address the issues we’d had with the previous device. Firstly, battery life is set to be boosted up to a maximum of 5000mAh, and the cameras are also set to be upgraded, including a purported 108-megapixel main sensor and a telephoto zoom lens of 5x or even 10x zoom. We can’t wait to see the finished product upon its expected release date in February 2020.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…