‘Upgrade to Windows 11 or lose Office’ – Microsoft issues ultimatum

Microsoft’s years-long push to get users to upgrade to Windows 11 reaches its endgame this October when the company’s Office apps will lose support.

The company is ending official support for its legacy operating system on October 14 and with it is going support for those versions of the Microsoft 365 apps more commonly known as Office.

That’ll mean, unless users upgrade to Windows 11, they’ll be running unsupported versions of apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and more.

While those apps won’t just suddenly stop working in nine months time, they could become unstable, and become susceptible to bugs. If there are security issues with the apps, there’s no guarantee they’ll be plugged.

“Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11,” the company writes in the blog post.

The upside is Microsoft continues to offer free upgrades to Windows 11 and today’s announcement is part of that drive. The trouble is, those who haven’t upgraded to Windows 11 yet might be less inclined to do so given the AI overhaul Microsoft has given the operating system in the last 12 months.

The CoPilot+ PC drive applies only to the newest PCs running Windows 11, but Windows 10 users mightn’t want to invite despite the OS turning a decade old this summer.

Microsoft is saving today that the free update offer is now “For A Limited Time” which suggests the company will soon by putting Windows 10 users out to pasture without a means of upgrading for nothing.

However, if I had to guess, Microsoft won’t be taking away this carrot any time soon.