Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

‘Upgrade to Windows 11 or lose Office’ – Microsoft issues ultimatum

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft’s years-long push to get users to upgrade to Windows 11 reaches its endgame this October when the company’s Office apps will lose support.

The company is ending official support for its legacy operating system on October 14 and with it is going support for those versions of the Microsoft 365 apps more commonly known as Office.

£200 off the brand new Honor Magic 7 Pro

£200 off the brand new Honor Magic 7 Pro

Honor is being a bloody good sport by knocking £200 off the brand new flagship Magic 7 Pro

  • Honor
  • Save £200
  • Now £899
View Deal

That’ll mean, unless users upgrade to Windows 11, they’ll be running unsupported versions of apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and more.

While those apps won’t just suddenly stop working in nine months time, they could become unstable, and become susceptible to bugs. If there are security issues with the apps, there’s no guarantee they’ll be plugged.

“Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11,” the company writes in the blog post.

The upside is Microsoft continues to offer free upgrades to Windows 11 and today’s announcement is part of that drive. The trouble is, those who haven’t upgraded to Windows 11 yet might be less inclined to do so given the AI overhaul Microsoft has given the operating system in the last 12 months.

The CoPilot+ PC drive applies only to the newest PCs running Windows 11, but Windows 10 users mightn’t want to invite despite the OS turning a decade old this summer.

Microsoft is saving today that the free update offer is now “For A Limited Time” which suggests the company will soon by putting Windows 10 users out to pasture without a means of upgrading for nothing.

However, if I had to guess, Microsoft won’t be taking away this carrot any time soon.

You might like…

Every Copilot Plus PC announced so far, from Samsung to Dell

Every Copilot Plus PC announced so far, from Samsung to Dell

Max Parker 8 months ago
What is Copilot Recall? Windows’ AI photographic memory explained

What is Copilot Recall? Windows’ AI photographic memory explained

Chris Smith 8 months ago
What is a Windows Copilot Plus PC? New AI-infused laptops explained

What is a Windows Copilot Plus PC? New AI-infused laptops explained

Chris Smith 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access