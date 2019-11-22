Amazon swoops in with yet another of its excellent deals, ensuring you’re never without that precious backup storage for all your sacred digital files. This Black Friday deal gets you a roomy 8TB with £125.01 knocked off its original cost.

WD My Book’s 8TB Desktop Hard Drive will usually set you back a sickeningly high amount, retailing at a steep £239, well and truly putting a price on your photos, videos and other memories forever frozen in time. However, in comes Amazon and another of its current best Black Friday deals, allowing you to buy this excellent hard drive for less than half its price.

WD My Book 8TB Desktop Hard Drive Black Friday Deal WD My Book 8 TB Desktop Hard Drive - Black Complete with hard encryption and password protection, back-up everything with Windows and Apple TimeMachine compatibility and ensure the safety of your photos, videos and other digital documents and files.

With 52% unceremoniously cut off its £239 RRP, now is the time to ensure your digital footprint is backed up with the WD My Book 8TB Desktop Hard Drive now available for a significantly more accessible price of just £113.99.

Compatible with both Windows and Apple’s Time Machine, the WD Backup software ensures no tragic losses on those important digital files you want to keep a hold of. From videos and photos, to documents, music and so much more, you can even create a whole backup like you might on your phone, computer or laptop.

Able to back up files automatically, always ensure your WD My Book hard drive is up to date so that if anything goes wrong you’re safe. Cast the net further with the WD Discovery software, which will also pull in social media and cloud storage services like DropBox and Google Drive to ensure you capture everything you could possibly want.

If security is also of concern, it’s worth noting the WD My Book 8TB Desktop Hard Drive also comes with hard encryption, going one step further putting documents under lock and key with password protection.

Cased in a sleek black exterior, the WD My Book 8TB Desktop Hard Drive is fairly understated in design and will be an inoffensive addition perched alongside your computer or laptop.

Now down to £113.99, don’t skip out on this deal. You know you’ll be kicking yourself if you run into a problem and risk losing those all-important documents.

