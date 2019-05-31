SanDisk has chopped a whopping £123 off its 480GB SSD Plus SATA III SSD Drive, making it cheaper than ever to upgrade the storage and speeds of your old laptop or desktop computer.

A solid state drive (SSD) is usually a pricey alternative to a hard disk drive (HDD), but in return you get boosted read and write speeds that dramatically reduces the time it takes it takes your system to boot up and load/save data. This incredible deal sees you get all those perks, plus 480GB of storage, for just £56.99. That’s dirt cheap considering this SATA III SSD Drive usually costs an eye watering £179.99.

Sweetening this deal even further, if you apply the HURRY code at checkout, you’ll get an additional 10% slashed off the price, taking down the figure to an even more affordable £51.29 – this discount can only be applied today (31/05/2019) though, so you’re going to have to act fast.

Don’t worry if you miss this 10% discount though, as this is still an excellent deal, especially since SanDisk is also offering to cut £5 off the total the price if you buy two of these 480GB SSD Plus SATA III SSD Drives at once. Fancy three or five of these tempting SSD drives? Then SanDisk will give you an even chunkier discount per item, making it the perfect time to stock up on presents.

Know your computing lingo and fancy knowing the exact figures for the read and write speeds on offer here? The SanDisk 480GB SSD Plus SATA III SSD Drive sees read speeds of 535 MB/s and write speeds of 445 MB/s. For reference, this is a comparable performance to what you find with the LG Gram laptops, which are some of our most recommended portable computers on the market.

Honestly, these read and write speeds aren’t actually that quick compared to most SSD-flaunting modern high-end laptops, so if you bought a pricey laptop in the last couple of years then this deal likely won’t be much use to you. However, if you’re still using a laptop that you bought a few years ago that’s housing a hard disk drive, and have noticed that boot ups are beginning to get longer and longer, then this astonishing deal could be an absolute life saver.

SanDisk also suggests this SSD drive could very well extend the lifespan of your laptop, while also improving battery life on a single charge. We can’t verify that claim, since we haven’t actually reviewed this specific SSD model, but we’ve had enough experience with SanDisk products to vouch for them.

So if you’re looking to increase the boot up times and reduce loading times for your snail pace laptop or desktop computer, while also seeing storage rise by 480GB, then this stonker of a deal is certainly worth taking advantage of. Buy one today with the HURRY code at checkout, and you’ll save even more bucks.

