 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Update for Bose QC Earbuds brings several new features

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The QuietComfort Earbuds are one of our favourites, offering a sublime noise cancelling performance. Bose has detailed the latest update for the true wireless, and it’s one that adds plenty of new features.

The main new feature of the update – labelled 2.0.7 – is the debut of Bose’s Aware Mode with new ActiveSense technology. The earbuds already have an Aware mode, but what this new feature enables is the automatic reduction of “loud distractions as they happen”, returning to full transparency mode when the pass. Interesting.

That means there’s no need to manually adjust the level of awareness as the earbuds will take care of that themselves, the reduction of loud sounds occurring dynamically. Inside the app, the noise cancelling slider/levels from 0-10 remains, but 0 has been renamed to Aware, while 10 is now Quiet.

Other changes to the Bose Music app’s noise cancelling interface include the addition of new modes for specific activities and places, so you can match the noise cancelling levels to what you’re doing. These include Commute, Focus, Home, Music, Outdoor, Relax, Run, Walk, Work, and Workout.

Two of these modes can be added as shortcuts, along with Quiet and Aware, with shortcuts accessible via double-taps on the left earbud with a voice prompt to confirm the change.

You might like…

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 promises next-level Dolby Atmos sound

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 promises next-level Dolby Atmos sound

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Bose aims to retake the noise cancelling crown with the QuietComfort 45

Bose aims to retake the noise cancelling crown with the QuietComfort 45

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 2 months ago

Other features as part of the update include Spotify Tap integration. This gives Spotify subscribers “instant access to their last session of personalised playlists” with a tap and hold on the left earbud. There’s also now the option of adjusting bass, mid and treble frequencies via a selectable EQ in the app if you want to personalise your audio experience.

And for those who use their earbuds to connect to several different devices, the QC Earbuds can remember the last seven connections, and can switch from one to another without needing to be manually disconnected from the previous device.

It all sounds like quite a substantial update for one of our favourite true wireless earbuds. Priced at £249.95 (though you can find them slightly cheaper), the 2.0.7 update is available now through the Bose Music app (Android, iOS). Simply connect the earbuds, open up the app and you’re on the way to sampling these new features for yourself.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.