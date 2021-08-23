Upcoming Oculus Quest update fixes key flaw

The new Oculus Quest update should help improve media sharing and allow users to share their fitness stats.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, recently revealed some of the first details regarding the Oculus Quest v32.

His post claimed that users will be able to “easily sync screenshots and screen recordings to your phone,” as well as help you track fitness goals in VR.

Since the Quest is known for being a little awkward about sharing content, this could be a good step forward to help make it easier to transfer content off the headset and onto other devices, such as your phone.

This will make it much easier to share what you’ve been up to and will help sidestep the need to use SideQuest when transferring videos and photos over onto a PC. An update in this realm would be highly appreciated by users.

And for any fitness fans out there, it seems that Quest v32 will help you track your fitness levels better with Facebook’s own fitness tracking software, Oculus Move.

Now you will be able to track your goals in VR and share your progress over Facebook, including Messenger.

There doesn’t seem to be any more updates on what software or connectivity advancements v32 will bring, but since the update should be “coming soon,” according to Zuckerberg himself, we can hope that the full rollout may arrive before the end of August.

However, with Facebook Connect arriving virtually in October, maybe Facebook is keeping a few secrets up its sleeve to announce at the show. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more news related to the Oculus Quest v32.

If you’re interested in other Facebook-related news, you can check out our article detailing how you can easily transfer data from the social network onto other services.