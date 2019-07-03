Some prototype Nokia smartphones have emerged on eBay, giving you the chance to buy yourself a slice of delicious, once-classified, tech history.

Two unreleased smartphones, namely the Nokia Kataya and the Nokia Ion Mini, have appeared on eBay priced at $1499 (~£1200) and $1999 (~£1600) respectively.

The devices are bound to attract the attention of tech romantics. The Kataya runs a completely different operating system to either Windows or Android, while the Ion Mini demonstrates an entirely different direction in phone design towards tiny handsets, rather than the big-screen behemoths we’re now so used to.

According to Liliputing, the Nokia Kataya runs the “Linux-based Maemo/MeeGo operating systems and/or a version of the Meltemi/Asha OS”. This certainly would provide a very different software experience to the Android OS that eventually prevailed on the Finnish brand’s handsets.

Meanwhile the Nokia Ion Mini runs Android 4.3, but it’s a tiny device with a screen resolution of just 800 x 480. The above image compares it side-by-side to an iPhone 5S, which itself only measures 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm.

Fitting easily onto the palm of your hand, it stands in stark contrast to modern smartphone screens, which tend to measure around 6.5 inches.

So much has changed with Nokia since it stood bestride the world as a smartphone colossus just a decade ago. Following a disastrous spell under Microsoft’s management, the brand lost its place at the top of the market, tied to the failed Windows operating system like having a stone around its neck.

Since its acquisition by HMD Global it has switched to Google’s Android operating system, and has put a heavy focus on bringing software updates to its range of budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones very quickly.

The brand’s latest flagship, the Nokia 9 PureView, features an unusual design too, albeit one that’s far more modern than the two antiques up for auction on eBay. This handset has not two, not three, but five rear cameras for versatile photography options, a hardware shake-up that we found to be very promising upon our first impressions.

