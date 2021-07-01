Unofficial renders give us a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked with some very official looking renders. Today, we’ve got a new set of unofficial renders via Digit and well respected leaker OnLeaks giving us a cleaner look at what Samsung’s next foldable could look like.



As you can see from the pictures, everything from yesterday’s images is repeated here. While the front screen still has a pinhole camera for selfies, the larger internal screen will debut Samsung’s under-screen camera tech to keep it out of sight and out of mind.

But it’s the extra details that OnLeaks provides that are of more interest here, as the leaker provides detailed and very specific information about its dimensions.

It will, the site writes, be both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with dimensions of 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm when folded, or 158.1 x 128.1 x 6.6mm when unfolded – although you can add an extra 1.1mm to the width of both if you include the camera bump. The Galaxy Z Fold 2, for comparison, was 159.2 x 68 x 16.8mm when folded, or 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9mm when unfolded.

The screens, both AMOLED, will be 6.2-inches for the external display and 7.5-inches for foldable 120Hz panel. Once again, support for the S Pen is highlighted, but with no place pictured for it to dock when not in use, it’s likely that this will be an optional accessory as it was with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In that instance, Samsung sold an official case that could hold the S Pen, and it will be interesting to see if the company does something similar here, given the foldable form factor presents logistical challenges for case makers.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung’s other upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, are said to be launching at the same Unpacked event, expected in August. A date of August 3 has been mooted, but notably leaked renders of the Z Flip 3 uncovered yesterday included a date of August 11 on the external screen, which may be a clue if they’re as official as they look.

There’s talk of a “big price cut” for both foldables this year, although that seems a big ask from Samsung given the current global chip shortage. If the release rumours are correct, we should find out soon enough.