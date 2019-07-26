Prime Day might be in the past and we’re still months away from Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean the deals have stopped. Far from it, with this bargain SSD arguably one of the finest savings we’ve seen all year.

MyMemory.co.uk is currently offering a SanDisk 1TB SSD Ultra 3D Solid State Drive for a mere £117.99 – that’s a £203 saving off the previous RRP of £320. For a limited time however, you can knock another 10% off with the code PD10, bringing the SSD down to the brilliantly low price of just £106.19.

With the amount of space that 4K videos and modern triple-A games take up, it's never a bad idea to expand your storage, and what better time to do so than with this massive saving from MyMemory.

At the most basic level, swapping your PCs HDD for an SSD will make everything feel much snappier. This is also a great option if you’re looking to upgrade your current SSD to one that’s a little roomier. At £320 this would seem a little steep, but at £117 it’s easy to recommend.

According to the specs, this SSD has read speeds of up to 560MB/s for noticeably faster boot times and improved overall performance. It also has write speeds of up to 530 MB/s and uses 3D NAND tech – basically this is a high-end SSD for a budget price and a great of injecting some new life into a laptop or computer that’s feeling a little bogged down in its later years.

it is important to note that this is a drive that needs to be inserted and installed inside your machine, and not a portable SSD that plugs in via a USB port. Installation requires a little bit of technical know-how and won’t work with all machines, so it’s best to do a little bit of research on your specific machine before purchasing.

This offer also includes free delivery and a three-year warranty, so you’re covered if anything was to go wrong.

