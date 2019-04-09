Amazon Spring Sale: Sony’s superb RX100 IV compact drops to its lowest ever price

On the lookout for a multi-talented compact camera for your summer holidays? Sony’s RX100 series are still the best ones around and the RX100 IV has dropped to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

The Sony RX100 IV came out in 2015 but it remains a very competitive compact camera in terms of features and specs – so much so that Sony is still selling it alongside its two newer versions. Sony’s recommended price for it is £896, though, which means Amazon’s sale price of £439 saves you a whopping 51%.

In some ways the RX100 IV actually superior to the £1,149 RX100 VI, with a brighter f/1.8-2.8 lens that goes from 24-70mm for zooming in on scenes without any loss in quality (unlike many smartphone zooms).

It’s also packed with tech elsewhere, including a one-inch 20-megapixel sensor (again larger than you’ll find in a smartphone), impressive burst speeds of 16fps for capturing action or wildlife, and a 2.46m-dot EVF to help you frame shots when the sun makes it too tricky to use the touchscreen.

Some other neat touches include a 3-stop ND filter too, which lets you cut down the amount of light that travels through to the sensor for long exposure shots (think cotton candy waterfalls), plus Wi-Fi and NFC for firing snaps to your smartphone.

In our review of the Sony RX100 IV we said: “Despite its age, the Sony RX100 IV is still a terrific compact camera. It will appeal to more serious photographers, as well as those who just want to know they’ll be able to take photos that’ll wipe the floor with those taken on their phones.”

It added: “Eye-opening improvements to shooting speed and video quality make it an ideal holiday camera, letting you get fun slo-mo videos as well as 4K-quality footage.”

Now that it’s down to its lowest ever price from Amazon now’s the time to snap one up before it’s gone.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.