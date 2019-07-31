A triple threat of a phone contract, Three Mobile is offering the Huawei P30 Pro with unlimited data and a free GT Watch for 50% less than usual.

Buy now: Huawei P30 Pro Unlimited Everything Contract for £25.50 a month (save 50%)

The deal that really does keep on giving, Three Mobile is offering a staggeringly good contract deal on an excellent handset and shaving 50% off the monthly payment. Including unlimited everything, pay just £25.50 a month, down from £51, for the first six months of your contract.

Huawei P30 Pro Contract Deal Huawei P30 Pro - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Calls + Free Huawei GT Watch Get your hands on one of Huawei's most powerful handsets, complete with three lens rear camera package, a fantastic OLED screen and an impressive battery life. Enjoy the greatest companion with their fitness watch, the GT Watch, free.

Already sold? Three Mobile are also giving customers a Huawei GT Watch, the perfect complimentary gadget to your brand new handset and making this an even more phenomenal offer.

Receiving an almost five star rating, our verdict for the Huawei P30 Pro was: “If you’re happy to live with Huawei’s version of Android, the P30 Pro is a fantastic flagship that packs in enough to make it just about worth its high £899 asking price. The camera here is incredible, the battery life superb and the design slick enough to help it stand out. Huawei continues to make some of the finest phones around.”

Throw into the mix the Huawei GT Watch, with its AMOLED screen you can track everything from heart rate to workouts utilising the three satellites, offering a more accurate reading on where you are and everything you do. The Huawei GT also gives great insight into your sleeping patterns with its Huawei TruSleep 2.0 programme offering solutions to achieve a more beneficial nights sleep.

An incredible duo that works seamlessly to deliver notifications straight to your wrist, add Three Mobiles fantastic contract and you can utilise the Huawei P30 Pro to your hearts content. Binge the latest Netflix series on its 6.4-inch OLED display, upload pictures to Instagram taken with its three rear camera lens set-up and never stop with an impressive battery life and 40w fast charging capabilities.

The Three Mobile unlimited tariff partnered with the Huawei P30 Pro is not to be missed. Now slashed in price by 50%, pay £79 upfront and just £25.50 a month for a powerful phone and enjoy Huawei’s slick wearable thrown in for free.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

