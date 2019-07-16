Unleash your inner Pokemon trainer for just £170 with this Nintendo 2DS XL bundle

Amazon UK is offering an ultra-tempting Nintendo 2DS XL bundle compiling two of the platform’s biggest and best games for an awfully tempting price.

Buy Now: Nintendo 2DS XL with Pokemon Ultra Moon and Mario Kart 7 for just £169.99

Nintendo 2DS XL with Pokemon Ultra Moon and Mario Kart 7 New Nintendo 2DS XL + Pokemon Ultra Moon + Mario Kart 7 After an update to your portable gaming life? This 2DS XL with two excellent games might just be the deal for you.

The offer is available as part of the retailer’s Prime Day celebrations, which has seen thousands of products discounted for a period of 48 hours.

No matter what you’re wanting to buy, Amazon more than likely has you covered. This includes games consoles, with this 2DS X bundle being a particular juicy bargain.

Right now, you can pick up a Nintendo 2DS XL alongside Mario Kart 7 and Pokemon: Ultra Moon for an impressive £169.99, saving you roughly £32 compared to when bought separately.

While it lacks the three-dimensional capabilities of its older sibling, the 2DS XL is arguably the console’s finest iteration in terms of overall design.

Its display is huge, allowing for more detailed visuals and higher resolutions all made possible by the new and improved processor. All games, whether they be 3DS or DS, are compatible.

‘The New Nintendo 2DS XL is the best-value Nintendo 3DS system family console to buy for everyone but the most ardent 3D fans,’ reads our 4/5 review, only finding major criticism in the sad lack of 3D which, isn’t the point of this console if we’re honest.

Nintendo 2DS XL with Pokemon Ultra Moon and Mario Kart 7 New Nintendo 2DS XL + Pokemon Ultra Moon + Mario Kart 7 After an update to your portable gaming life? This 2DS XL with two excellent games might just be the deal for you.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More