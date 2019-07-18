Universal and Warner Bros. to release 4K titles in both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

In the last few days Universal and Warner Bros have announced 4K titles with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring that they’ll be compatible with a range of TV displays

In what was threatening to be a format war similar to Blu-ray and HD-DVD kerfuffle of a decade ago, it appears there’s been a slight thawing when it comes to HDR formats. Both Universal and Warner Bros. have announced 4K titles will feature both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The first Warner Bros. 4K dual format HDR home release will be Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That film comes out August 27th in the US, while those in the UK will have to wait until October 7th.

After announcing support for HDR10+ earlier this year, Universal is releasing four dual format HDR titles, starting with The Secret life of Pets 2 and followed by Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, which comprises of Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. That’s out in the UK on September 7th.

Warner Bros. announced their support for HDR10+ more than 18 months ago, but little had happened on that front. Trusted Reviews had seen demos at recent trade shows of Warner Bros’ titles in HDR10+, so it seemed a case of when, not if, they’d release their first HDR10+ title.

And what appeals about this decision is that Dolby Vision hasn’t been cast away. Those with Dolby Vision compatible TVs − and vice versa with HDR10+ displays − will be able to enjoy their physical 4K library in the best way regardless of which format their TV supports.

Why is this good? HDR10+ and Dolby Vision adjust the brightness of a films on a frame-by-frame or scene-by-scene basis. This means a HDR-capable TV can produce the best image of a scene as it possibly can, with better contrast and colours truer to life. HDR10, a static version of HDR, has only one set of values that run across the entirety of the film, resulting in a less vivid performance.

With Robin Hood (2018) becoming the first 4K title to have support for dual HDR formats earlier this year and Alita: Battle Angel arriving with both HDR formats soon, could this trickle turn into a flood? We’d hope so.

