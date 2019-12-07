United vs City Live Stream: How to watch the Manchester derby on Saturday

United vs City Live Stream — How to watch the Manchester derby this weekend

The first Manchester derby of the season takes place this Saturday at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and, while while City vs United may not be the top of the table clash it once was, the match remains a fixture charged with local rivalry and top talent. Here’s how you can tune in – on TV or online – on any device.

United’s mid-week win over Tottenham Hotspur saw them bounce up to sixth in the league, but the team remains 11 points behind cross-town rivals Manchester City.

City has stumbled recently in its attempts to keep pace with league leaders Liverpool and they currently sit in third place, 11 points behind Liverpool.

United vs City Kick-Off Time — When does the match start?

The game kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday December 7, 2019. Manchester City are the hosts.

United vs City TV Channel — What TV channel is Manchester United vs Manchester City on?

Sky has the rights for this game so the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer, check out the options below or listen to radio commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio Manchester.

United vs City Live Stream — Where to watch the game online

If you’re a Sky customer but you won’t be by your television at 5.30pm on Saturday, you can tune in on the Sky Go app.

Another option is a Now TV Sky Sports pass. In fact, all Sky Sports matches are available via Now TV with the correct pass.

United vs City Match Preview

Manchester United turned in a rare good performance in mid-week, beating Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham 2-1 at Old Trafford. United were dominant in the first half but only clinched the final result thanks to a penalty tucked away by Marcus Rashford. The young striker scored both of the Red Devils’ goals.

Meanwhile, City beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor on Tuesday. However, City fans were frustrated by November draws with Newcastle United and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as a crushing 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool. The blues haven’t been at their most consistent but look in fine fettle compared to Ole’s United side.

There are chinks in the armour of Pep Guardiola’s team then but, other than their Wednesday night performance, United have looked incapable of exploiting them. Following Wednesday night, however, United fans will have some shreds of hope to cling to going into a competitive derby fixture.

Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford’s performances were pivotal in United’s mid-week win and they will need to perform again if United is to bag any points at the Etihad. However, the Reds’ away form remains a concern.

The Manchester derby has created plenty of historic moments over the years and even though both sides aren’t at their absolute best, Saturday’s game is bound to be a fantastic spectacle.

