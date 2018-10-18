Next Windows 10 update will let you delete more built-in apps you never use

Microsoft’s next major Windows 10 update will make it possible to shed the cumbersome load of many more of the operating system’s built-in apps.

The option will give Windows 10 users much more control over what’s taking up space and sapping memory from their laptop or desktop device and remove some of the clutter from that applications folder.

Microsoft says in a blog post that, if built-in apps are deemed surplus to requirements by users, they’ll be able to click right click the shortcut in the Start menu and select Uninstall.

The latest crop of disposable apps are:

3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer)

Calculator

Calendar

Groove Music

Mail

Movies & TV

Paint 3D

Snip & Sketch

Sticky Notes

Voice Recorder

The option is already present in the latest Windows Insider preview (Build 18262), which is rolling out among Fast Ring testers ahead of the next major OS update scheduled to roll out in April 2019.

This builds on the apps that can already be removed courtesy of the Windows 10 October update, which arrived earlier this month.

Following that release, Windows 10 users have been able to ditch Microsoft Solitaire Collection, My Office, OneNote, Print 3D, Skype, Tips and the Weather app.

The decision to give users more control over the apps they’re saddled with is likely to go down well among Windows 10 users. But anyone deleting Solitaire is committing tech blasphemy in our humble view.

If you’re installing the new built today in order to shed some of those unused apps, just know there might be some side-effects that leaves you better off keeping them for now.

Microsoft advises: “As is normal with builds early in the development cycle, builds may contain bugs that might be painful for some. If this makes you uncomfortable, you may want to consider switching to the Slow ring. Slow ring builds will continue to be higher quality.”

