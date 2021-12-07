Uncharted’s PS5 entry gets a release date, 120fps mode confirmed

Two of the best Uncharted games will be getting a remaster for the PS5 and PC, and the release date has finally been confirmed along with a few other details.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming out for both the PS5 and the PC, and will feature the single-player stories from both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

There has been an emphasis on the graphics for the remaster, with players getting the option to choose between Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode and Performance+ Mode.

You can check out the new trailer just below.

Fidelity Mode is for those who have a 4K display and want to see Uncharted play at 30fps at 4K resolution. Performance Mode has carried over the high framerate PS4 patch, which now targets 60 frames per second.

Finally, Performance+ Mode is for the smoothest gameplay possible, according to Sony, and will target 120fps at a 1080p resolution. It goes without saying, but for Performance+ Mode you will need a compatible 120Hz display.

The new remaster will also take advantage of some exclusive PS5 features. The DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are being used so you can experience the rumble and resistance of vehicles, or when you launch an accurate punch on an enemy.

Uncharted 4 tells the story of a weary Nathan Drake that’s returning to his old ways, while the Lost Legacy tells the breakout story of an antagonist turned ally, Chloe Frazer.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on PS5 from 28 January next year. You can buy it both physically and digitally for $49.99, with pre-orders for the digital version available here.

Naughty Dog has not yet announced when the PC version will be coming, but stay tuned in to Trusted Reviews as we’ll update this article as soon as we know.