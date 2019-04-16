This unbelievable Huawei P30 deal offers better value than going SIM-free

For any would-be P30 adopters out there, boy have we got a deal for you. Vodfaone’s 5GB contract only comes to a total cost of £699 over two years – the same price as going SIM-free.

After a measly £75 upfront cost, you’ll only have to contend with a small monthly cost of just £26, a far more affordable contract than what you’ll find for some other mid-range phones. Given that the total cost of the contract comes to the same amount as a SIM-free model, you’re effectively getting 5GB of data each month at no extra cost. Talk about a bargain.

Plus, 5GB is more than enough data to see you through tons of social media scrolling and the occasional bit of YouTube streaming on your commute.

Getting back to the phone at hand, Huawei has outdone itself once again with the P30. Sure, the P30 might be the more affordable alternative to the P30 Pro, but the phone still packs a punch with some great features on board.

As you might extra from Huawei’s track record, the P30’s Leica triple-camera set up is an absolute beast. Boasting a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor at the rear, the P30 can take some truly breath-taking shots. Don’t be surprised if your Instagram page suddenly looks a lot better than it did before.

With a near end-to-end screen that’s only capped by a tiny dew-drop notch, the P30’s 6.1-inch FHD+ display is fantastic for watching content or playing games on the go. Plus, with a 3650mAh battery under the hood, you’ll have no trouble getting roughly a day and half out of your P30 on a single charge.

At such an amazing price, we can’t imagine that this P30 contract will hang around for too long, so if you like the sound of Huawei’s latest handset, there’s never been a better time to buy.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.