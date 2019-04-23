This unbeatable Huawei P30 offer gets you a 5GB SIM at no extra cost

Coming in at a total cost of £699 over two years – the same price for a SIM-free P30 smartphone – this incredible 5GB contract from Vodafone should not be missed.

Now that Huawei’s P30 smartphone is here – scoring a superb 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews – the next order is business is finding the best deal possible. Luckily for you, we’ve done just that as Vodafone’s 5GB contract won’t cost you a penny more than if you went for a SIM-free model, but this way you can spread the cost out over two years.

If you’ve got the money to fork out £699 in one go then I doff my hat, but for the rest of us, just £75 upfront and only £26 a month is much easier to contend with, plus you’ll also get access to Vodafone’s VeryMe programme which provides weekly freebies ranging from cinema tickets to cups of coffee.

Plus, 5GB of data is more than enough to see you through a hefty heap of social media and then some. You might even have some data left in the tank to dabble in a bit of YouTube.

Getting back to the phone at hand, the P30 is a worthy successor to the stellar groundwork laid out by the P20. This time around however, people opting for Huawei’s more affordable option in its latest smartphone range won’t miss out on the Leica tri-camera system.

In our review for the P30, Alastair Stevenson wrote: “The Huawei P30 has an incredibly competent camera setup that’s more than good enough for most users and a marked step up on the P20 Pro. From a hardware perspective, there are a few reasons for this.

For starters, Huawei’s tweaked the 40-megapixel sensor to capture using an RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue) pixel arrangement. This is a variation on the conventional RGB (red, green, blue) arrangement seen on most smartphone camera sensors.”

If your Instagram shots are in need of a serious boost then you owe it to yourself to jump at this fantastic Huawei P30 deal while it’s still available. Given that it comes at no extra cost to a SIM-free model, we can’t imagine it sticking around for too long.

