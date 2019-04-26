The unbeatable deal that gets you a 64GB Apple iPhone 8 for just £25 upfront

Get your hands on this O2 deal with Mobiles.co.uk and take home a brand-new 64 GB iPhone 8 for the upfront cost of just £25 with the code TRUSTED10.

This incredible offer includes an iPhone 8 with 64GB, 10GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for just £25 upfront. It’s only a further £31 per month over two years – a very generous contract that certainly won’t leave you shy of minutes or 4G half way through the month.

While the iPhone 8 might seem a little out of date, with all the continuous iPhone releases, it actually offers most of the updated iOS features without having to delve deeper into your pockets for an iPhone from the X range.

Covered in an all glass body and aerospace-grade aluminium, this flawless design allows for a slim yet sturdy iPhone, able to withstand any knocks and falls that inevitably happen throughout daily life.

This iPhone also comes with the amazing 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone technology. The display helps your screen to automatically adjust the white balance on your phone, creating a consistent experience no matter what surroundings you’re in.

The camera comes with a 12MP wide-angle sensor with optical image stabilisation. The phone also has the ability to shoot in 4K, allowing you to create cinematic quality videos from the palm of your hand.

The iPhone 8 was the first of the iPhones to come with wireless charging functionality. Simply place the device atop a wireless charging mat and the battery will replenish without the need to fiddle around with cables.

As suggested by our Trusted reviews experts: “Where I can recommend the iPhone 8 is if you’re thoroughly tied into Apple’s services, rock an Apple Watch and you’re currently on an iPhone 6S or older. In this instance, you’ll see a huge upgrade in pretty much every area”

Even if you aren’t apart of the Apple ecosystem just yet, this iPhone 8 deal offers far better value for money than the iPhone X range, and so it would make for an absolute steal as your first iPhone experience. Just be sure to use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to receive the discounted upfront price.

