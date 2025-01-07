Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ultrahuman Rare in pricey gold and platinum makes smart rings precious too

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The smart ring manufacturer Ultrahuman has launched a luxury range so users can combine their enthusiasm for wellness data with their love of precious metals

The new Ultrahuman Rare, revealed at CES 2025, is available in 18-karat gold in dune and desert rose shades, and in desert snow pt950 platinum.

The 18 karat gold Rare rings are £1,499 a piece while the platinum desert snow option is a whopping £1,799. Brits can get the precious upgrade from Selfridges in London.

The Rare ring designs “capture the essence of nature’s most captivating phenomena,” according to the wearable company, but beyond the addition of the valuable and shiny metals, this generation offers nothing in the way of new features other than free insurance for life.

It is an upgrade on the titanium coating on the existing £279 Ultrahuman Ring Air, but is an ideal option for those users who enjoy a little luxury.

“Rare represents a bold leap forward, merging the artistry of fine jewellery with the precision of advanced health technology,” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman in a press release. “With Rare, we’ve reimagined what a smart ring can be, creating a masterpiece that not only brings personal wellness but also embodies the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship.”

In this respect, it might peel away some users who would have otherwise purchased a market-leading Oura Ring 4 or a Samsung Galaxy Ring. Because, after all, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is already an excellent product well worthy of consideration.

4. UH Rare_Dune Render
Ultrahuman Rare in ‘Dune’ 18 karat gold

In September 2023, Trusted Reviews gave this piece a 4.5-star review from a possible five. Our tester praised the consistent four-day battery life, great health and fitness tracking, and lightweight, understated design.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Ultrahuman Ring Air is an absolute treat for anyone who doesn’t like the look or feel of having a fitness tracker or smartwatch constantly attached to their wrist.

“Despite its compact dimensions, the Ring Air can track your general health and fitness, along with dedicated sleep tracking, cardiovascular health monitoring and much more, and unlike a growing number of wearable manufacturers, there’s no monthly fee to access your data and advanced features – despite the fact you can talk to a nutritionist via the app, completely free, any time.”

