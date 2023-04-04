Ultion Nuki smart lock gets fingerprint access

Tired of trying to remember PINs or having to fish your phone out of your pocket to get into your house? The Wireless Fingerprint Keypad is now available for the Brisant Secure Ultion Nuki smart lock.

Similar in design to the existing keypad for the smart lock, the Wireless Fingerprint Keypad adds a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the device. Able to store up to 20 fingerprints, the new keypad connects via Bluetooth to the smart lock, giving simple touch-access to your home.

Traditional PIN entry is also supported, which is a good override just in case a fingerprint is not recognised, or for giving access to people that aren’t available for fingerprint registration, such as a family member visiting from afar.

Battery-powered, the new Wireless Fingerprint Keypad can simply be stuck within Bluetooth range of the lock. It’s weatherproof, so can be installed practically anywhere outside.

Fingerprint access joins the other methods of operating the lock: keypad, keyfob, voice, app, HomeKit and the good old-fashioned key entry. It’s this level access that made the Ultion Nuki our favourite smart lock that we’ve ever tested.

For existing smart lock owners, the Wireless Fingerprint Keypad is available for £145 from both Amazon and Brisant direct. It’s also available in a bundle with the smart lock for £390. As a Nuki product, the Fingerprint Keypad is also compatible with Nuki locks bought separately.

We have a review sample on the way, so will update our Ultion Nuki smart lock review shortly with our thoughts about this new device.