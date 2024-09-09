Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ultimate Ears introduces its smallest speaker in the Miniroll

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

After launching a spate of portable speakers earlier in 2024, Ultimate Ears has announced the addition of the Miniroll to its long-line of wireless speakers.

The Miniroll is a portable speaker that’s designed to be worn with its hookable silicone strap that means it could be attached to a bike, bag or belt loop.

It follows on from the UE Roll that was launched in 2015, and the Miniroll is even smaller than that speaker was with its flat and lightweight design of only 279g. Its IP67 rating ensures that it is waterproof and dustproof, as well as being drop-proof.

Sound-wise it comes with a custom active driver and bass radiators, with what Ultimate Ears is calling extensive EQ tuning for the most optimised sound outdoors.

With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the Miniroll will also carry Auracast technology that will allow it to be play audio from a multitude of other sources, as well as connecting to an “unlimited” number of Miniroll speakers. Battery life is 12 hours on a single charge (that’s better than the Sonos Roam 2), and it comes with a USB-C port for charging (quick charging is also supported).

At the time of publication the Ultimate Ears Miniroll is exclusively available in black, blue, grey and pink colourways on the Ultimate Ears and Logitech websites. However, there are plans to release the speakers at retailers and e-tailers in the next few weeks. Pricing is $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 / $AU119.99.







