Ultimate Ears Fits custom fit earbuds come to the UK and Europe

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Ultimate Ears has brought the UE Fits custom fit earbuds to the UK and parts of Europe for the first time.

Ultimate Ears made one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers of the year so far in the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, but it’s also doing some interesting things in personal audio.

The UE Fits have been available in the US for some time now, but the American audio company has now announced that it’s bringing the range to the UK – as well as Canada, France and Germany.

You might be forgiven for not knowing exactly what the UE Fits are, given their exclusive status. They’re described by Ultimate Ears as “the world’s first truly wireless custom fit earbuds shaped to your unique earprints”.

The company uses patented Lightform technology, made up of embedded LEDs, to harden gel-filled tips to precisely match the contours of your ear. The result is a perfect fit in just 60 seconds.

As for the benefits of such a precise fitting system, the perfect seal provided by this Lightform technology will supposedly yield all-day comfort and superior passive noise isolation. Each set comes with a 30-day trial and a perfect fit guarantee.

Clever custom fit aside, the Ultimate Ears Fits come with premium single dynamic 10mm drivers, up to eight hours of continuous listening on a single charge, and a compact case that extends that to over 20 hours of playback.

The UE Fits are now available in the UK for £199.99, and in Germany and France for €229.99. They’re available in three colours: Eclipse (Midnight Blue), Cloud (Grey) and Dawn (Lilac).

