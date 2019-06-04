The original Wonderboom offered big sound in a small package. Now Ultimate Ears is back with the Wonderboom 2, boasting an even bigger sound and more features

The original Wonderboom was one of the best speakers available for under £100, and Ultimate Ears look to continue that success with the Wonderboom 2.

Related: Best Bluetooth speakers

Ultimate Ears hasn’t rested on its laurels with new features added to the existing Wonderboom formula. Famed for its big sound, UE claims the Wonderboom features an even bigger 360-degree sound than the original, throwing extra bass in for good measure due to its lower cut-off frequency

Waterproof with an IP67 rating, it’s also dustproof and able to float on water (replacing your rubber ducky as toy of choice in the bath). Battery life has been extended by 30% to 13 hours, while other refinements include a redesigned button face that makes it easier to play and pause tracks.

Related: IP67 vs IP68 – Waterproof IP ratings explained

New features include Outdoor Boost and Double Up true stereo-pairing. The former gives the bass performance more juice when you’re outdoors and is enabled by pressing a button on the underside of the speaker (marked by a symbol of a pine tree). Double Up turns two Wonderboom 2 speakers into a true stereo pair with left and right channels. The original Wonderboom can be used in a pair with a Wonderboom 2, though you won’t be able to engage Double Up stereo pairing.

“Our customers love the original Wonderboom, so we wanted to give them even more of what they enjoy in Wonderboom 2,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “We’ve taken on-the-go music listening even further with new audio features that fit your outdoor environment and the ability to experience true stereo sound when you pair two Wonderboom 2 speakers together. Now, you can take music anywhere and enjoy even bigger, crisper 360-degree sound in any conditions, all day long.”

The Wonderboom comes in striking two tone finishes with Deep Space Black (Black), Crushed Ice (Grey), Radical Red (Red), Bermuda Blue (Blue) and Just Peach (Pink) available.

The Wonderboom 2 is out now for £89.99 – hitting the same price as the original did – from select UK retailers.